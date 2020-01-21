Live Now
Prisoners raising money for Native American crime victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Prisoners at the South Dakota State Penitentiary are trying to raise money and awareness about Native American women who are crime victims.

The non-profit organization ‘Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’ says Native American women are more than twice as likely to experience violence than any other demographic.

The inmates made 200 pairs of earrings and made $5,000 which they donated to Urban Indian and Health of Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Connie Hopkins, vice-president of prisoner support, tells KELO-TV the money will be used in a variety of ways to bring awareness, including fliers or to help people travel to look for victims. 

