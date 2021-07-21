Prison official fired by Noem says she was not told why

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES,

Posted: / Updated:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota prison official who was recently fired by Gov. Kristi Noem says she wasn’t told why she was dismissed.

Jennifer Dreiske, the former deputy warden at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, had worked at the Department of Corrections for 19 years until Noem announced Thursday that she was being fired along with the prison’s warden, Darin Young.

The Department of Human Services had been investigating an anonymous complaint that alleged that supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their colleagues, that employee morale was low and that promotions were plagued by nepotism.

Dreiske said Tuesday in a statement on Facebook that she “never wavered” in her duties but that she was fired without an explanation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News