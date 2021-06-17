Prioritizing infrastructure spending taking shape in S.D.

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) — Infrastructure spending in the next year was a priority in this year’s South Dakota legislative session.

Now months later, Gov. Kristi Noem along with Schools and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner and a number of local officials on Tuesday visited the sites of infrastructure improvements already being made in and around Chamberlain.

Those improvements include making major improvements to Lake Wanalain Dam and drudging a marina in the city.

Governor Noem signed at least five infrastructure bills into law this past year, amounting to millions of dollars in spending across the state.