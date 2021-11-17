Primary challenger says Noem hasn’t sided with conservatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican primary challenger to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the governor is bound to corporate interests and has repeatedly sided against conservatives.

State Rep. Steve Haugaard, a Sioux Falls lawyer, told a crowded room of supporters during his formal campaign announcement Wednesday that Noem has been on the wrong side of issues like sports participation by transgender athletes and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Noem, who has traveled the country meeting with political organizations and other supporters, formally announced her reelection campaign last week.

Her campaign says she has raised $10 million since she was elected three years ago and has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand.