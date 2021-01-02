President Trump calls for Noem to challenge Thune in 2022 primary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a tweet on Friday, President Trump encouraged South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem to begin a primary challenge in 2022 against South Dakota Senator John Thune.
In December, the president called Republican Sen. John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted Thune would be primaried in 2022. On December 22, Governor Noem responded and said she would not be challenging Thune.
