President Trump calls for Noem to challenge Thune in 2022 primary

South Dakota News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a tweet on Friday, President Trump encouraged South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem to begin a primary challenge in 2022 against South Dakota Senator John Thune.

In December, the president called Republican Sen. John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted Thune would be primaried in 2022. On December 22, Governor Noem responded and said she would not be challenging Thune.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss