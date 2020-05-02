President Trump announces he will visit Mount Rushmore for July 3 fireworks

This Friday, March 22, 2019 photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. From left are former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – On Friday, President Trump announced that he plans to join Governor Kristi Noem on July 3 for the fireworks at Mount Rushmore in honor of Independence Day.

“This year, after more than a year of diligent efforts, we’re finally bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore. There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday. We’re excited that President Trump is coming to enjoy the show with us. He and the Department of Interior have been great partners in bringing this celebration back to our great state and the entire nation,” said Governor Noem.

The Obama-administration National Park Service (NSP) shut down the fireworks celebration after the 2009 Independence Day holiday because of fire danger after a pine beetle infestation.

On December 13, 2018, then Governor-elect Noem first raised the idea of the fireworks celebration with President Trump at a meeting in the Cabinet Room.

Then, on May 7, 2019, Governor Noem, in partnership with the Department of Interior, announced an agreement to bring the fireworks back.

On that same day, President Trump tweeted his excitement about the fireworks coming back to Mount Rushmore.

I am pleased to inform you that THE BIG FIREWORKS, after many years of not having any, are coming back to beautiful Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Great work @GovKristiNoem and @SecBernhardt! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

The National Parks Service announced the official return of the fireworks on Tuesday.

Concerns have also been raised about chemicals in the fireworks polluting the water.

NSP on Wednesday announced they had not found any significant environmental impact to the display.

Gov. Kristi Noem pushed for the return of fireworks last year, saying that forest conditions and firework technology have improved.

President Trump announced his planned visit in an interview on Friday.

For more information on the Mount Rushmore fireworks display, visit the state’s website.