President Donald Trump approves disaster declaration for South Dakota

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the state of South Dakota on Sunday.

The President declared that a major disaster exists in the state and ordered federal assistance to supplement local, state, and tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic starting from January 20 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations for emergency protective measures.

