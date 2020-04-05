President Donald Trump approves disaster declaration for South Dakota

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the state of South Dakota on Sunday.
The President declared that a major disaster exists in the state and ordered federal assistance to supplement local, state, and tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic starting from January 20 and continuing.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations for emergency protective measures.
