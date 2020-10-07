Pres. Trump backs South Dakota governor’s handling of COVID-19

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stands in the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.

Pres. Trump retweeted a clip of Noem’s speech to the state Legislature Monday with a comment encouraging people to watch her address.

Noem said she provided a blueprint of how to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic without heavy-handed government mandates.

Noem asserted that her approach, including her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order, was the right one despite a surge in cases in South Dakota.

Noem has carved out a national following among conservatives and is heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week.

