Pres. Trump backs South Dakota governor’s handling of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases in the state.
Pres. Trump retweeted a clip of Noem’s speech to the state Legislature Monday with a comment encouraging people to watch her address.
Noem said she provided a blueprint of how to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic without heavy-handed government mandates.
Noem asserted that her approach, including her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order, was the right one despite a surge in cases in South Dakota.
Noem has carved out a national following among conservatives and is heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week.
