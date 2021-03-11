Pot advocates make first arguments in S.D. Supreme Court appeal

by: STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Advocates for recreational marijuana in South Dakota argue the future of the ballot initiative process is at stake as the state Supreme Court weighs a voter-passed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana.

South Dakota voters in November passed a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana, but a state circuit judge in January struck that down as unconstitutional.

Marijuana advocates have appealed to the Supreme Court in a case that will determine whether recreational pot becomes legal in the state.

