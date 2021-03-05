Pot advocates cry foul on Gov. Noem using state funds for lawsuit

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Advocates for a voter-passed measure to legalize marijuana in South Dakota are crying foul about a taxpayer-funded lawsuit from Governor Kristi Noem opposing it.

The firm currently bills the governor’s office for legal services at a rate of $190 an hour for partners and $170 an hour for associates, according to a contract with the firm.

The legal battle the measure is set to enter its final round at the state Supreme Court.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has launched a fundraising effort that includes a live-streamed concert it is calling “Freedom We’re On It” — poking at two idioms the Republican governor is famous for using.