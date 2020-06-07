Possible COVID-19 exposure at Vermillion business

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – State health officials announced on Sunday that an employee of the Charcoal Lounge at 8 East Main Street in Vermillion has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on the following dates and times:

From 9 p.m. May 30 through 2 a.m. May 31

Officials said due to the risk of exposure, customers who have visited this location during those specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

