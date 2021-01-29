Polygamous sect’s South Dakota compound in foreclosure

PRINGLE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota sheriff says a compound held by a secretive polygamous group in the Black Hills is for sale.

The property is located near Pringle in Custer County. It’s held by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Court documents show the property is in foreclosure after the group defaulted on a $1.6 million loan. Sheriff Marty Mechaley says the 140-acre property will be sold during an auction on Feb. 25 at the Custer County Courthouse.

The compound sits along a gravel road and is shielded from view by tall pine trees, a privacy fence and a guard tower.