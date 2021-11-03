Politicians express sympathy at Jean Rounds’ death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Rounds, wife of one of the U.S. senators from South Dakota and a former First Lady of the state, died on Tuesday.

She had been diagnosed with sarcoma cancer in May 2019.

“The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family,” Sen. Mike Rounds said in a news release announcing Jean’s death.

Politicians are extending their sympathies to the Rounds family.

Sen. John Thune said on Twitter that Jean was one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet.

“Jean was a fighter and her legacy in South Dakota will be long remembered,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said in a Twitter post.

“Mikey & I are extremely saddened to hear the news of Jean’s passing. Our friendship with Mike & Jean dates back to our years as governors together and we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mike, the kids and grandkids. May God bless Jean and all of the Rounds family,” Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said on Twitter.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia posted on Twitter. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jean Rounds. When Mike and I served as Governors together, the 4 of us became great friends. Jean was such a delight to be around and we will miss her friendship,” Manchin said in his post.

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, Senator John Boozman of Arkansas and Senator of Tina Smith of Minnesota all shared words of support for the Rounds family on social media.

“Jean Rounds has been a gentle, steady support for her family and for our state for many years. She didn’t seek out the spotlight, but her impact was felt on the lives of so many South Dakotans. Let’s hold Mike and Jean’s entire family up in our prayers,” Governor Kristi Noem tweeted.

South Dakota residents are invited to share condolences with the family by submitting notes online or mailing messages to:

P.O. Box 309

Pierre, South Dakota 57501