Police want 17-year-old for attempted murder during rioting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder during riots that developed from a protest on May 31 over the death of George Floyd.

Sioux Falls police say they have video of the teen throwing rocks at police, then pulling a handgun from his pants and firing in the direction of police officers.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Nationwide protest have called for police reforms and an end to police brutality and racism after Floyd was killed two weeks ago by a white Minneapolis officer who pressed a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.