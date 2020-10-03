Police shoot, wound man in eastern South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (AP) — Police in eastern South Dakota shot and wounded a man during a standoff.

Authorities say the standoff happened at a gas station in Madison on Wednesday where a man had barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

Employees and customers at the Class Corner were evacuated during the standoff.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says at one point during the standoff the man was shot and wounded by police.

Attorney General spokesman Tim Bormann and the Madison Police Department did not say what caused police to fire. Bormann says the man is expected to survive.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the case.