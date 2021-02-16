Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old Rapid City woman who was found dead in her house was likely killed by someone who targeted her.

Police say they have reason to believe that the suspect had a specific interest in victimizing Reta McGovern, but they did not provide details, citing the ongoing investigation. A relative found McGovern with a cut to her throat last Wednesday.

Police are still searching for a suspect and they are asking neighbors to review surveillance footage for anyone who may have been on foot in the area on the morning of Feb. 10.