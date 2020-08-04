Police investigate man’s death near Sioux Falls as homicide

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man near Sioux Falls as a homicide.

A Minnehaha County sheriff’s captain says the body was found in a ditch Monday morning west of Sioux Falls with gunshot wounds.

Deputies were called after a landowner found the man. The Argus Leader reports gunshot wounds were found on the body, but no firearm was present.

Authorities believe the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when a person reported hearing gunshots.

An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

The age and name of the victim are not being released until his family has been notified.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss