Police investigate man’s death near Sioux Falls as homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man near Sioux Falls as a homicide.
A Minnehaha County sheriff’s captain says the body was found in a ditch Monday morning west of Sioux Falls with gunshot wounds.
Deputies were called after a landowner found the man. The Argus Leader reports gunshot wounds were found on the body, but no firearm was present.
Authorities believe the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when a person reported hearing gunshots.
An autopsy is planned Tuesday.
The age and name of the victim are not being released until his family has been notified.
