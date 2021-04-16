Police: Fatal South Dakota motel shooting apparently drug-related

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police believe a fatal shooting at a Rapid City motel earlier this month is drug-related.

The Rapid City Journal reports five people have been charged in connection with the shooting on April 9 at the South Dakota Rose Inn, but so far, none of the charges included homicide.

Police say Jesus Vance was found dead in one of the rooms at the motel, and one of the defendants was found outside with multiple cuts to his head. Three of the five charged are in custody.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says two remain at large. Charges currently filed include aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.