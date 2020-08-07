Police arrest 2 suspects in fatal shooting near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in a ditch west of Sioux Falls.

The suspects — ages 27 and 38 — are both from Sioux Falls and faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder, and kidnapping. One man was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant, the other was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Argus Leader reports Minnehaha County sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips says there may be other arrests since the investigation is continuing.

30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt of Sioux Falls was found shot to death Monday morning. Schmidt’s body was found by a farmer checking on his cattle after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots the night before.

Authorities say the suspects and the victim knew each other.

