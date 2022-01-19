PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A significant increase in the number of tourists in the Black Hills since the start of the coronavirus pandemic prompted Gov. Kristi Noem to push for spending nearly $10 million to add campsites to Custer State Park.

But former park officials, some lawmakers and private campground owners have raised concerns over how the additional 175 campsites would impact wildlife and increase vehicle traffic.

Noem and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks want to develop a 75-acre site in the west-central portion of the park.

The Argus Leader reports private campground owners are rallying against the project, and former GFP and park officials are urging caution.