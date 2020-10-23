Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota going into lockdown due to COVID-19

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Tribal official Isaac Last Horse says there is a shortage of police officers on the reservation. Last Horse says a full contingent of officers would be 51 but the police department has just 36. He says many officers have taken jobs in North Dakota, where higher wages are paid. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is locking down the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation on Friday, in response to a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The lockdown begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Oct. 30. During that time, all non-critical travel is barred.

The tribe said non-essential businesses should close to the public, and travel to non-essential work to or from the reservation should stop.

The lockdown comes as the state surpassed 9,000 active coronavirus cases on Thursday and reported an all-time high of 973 new cases in one day. Thursday’s numbers also matched a record high of 14 deaths in one day.

