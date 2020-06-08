Pilot killed in crash of small plane in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small cargo plane was killed when the aircraft crashed during takeoff in Sioux Falls.
Officials say he was the only one on board when the twin-engine Mitsubishi went down about 4 a.m. Sunday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.
The Argus Leader reports the facility’s executive director, Dan Letellier, says the plane had some sort of problem and crashed about a half-mile from where he took off.
Officials say the pilot originally departed from Everett, Washington to transfer cargo to Huron, but he was diverted to Sioux Falls around 1:40 a.m. because of thunderstorms in the Huron area, the Argus Leader reported.
