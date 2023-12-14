PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre City Commission is renewing its contract with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety regarding the town’s 9-1-1 emergency dispatch center.

Police Chief Jason Jones says that along with handling 9-1-1 calls from surrounding areas, the dispatchers will continue to handle calls from state and federal agencies.

The Central South Dakota Communications Center agreement was first created in 2014 and was renewed in 2018.

The center currently averages just over 61,000 calls per year.