PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After a four year delay — the Let Freedom Fly International Air Show will be held at the Pierre Airport next year.

The event will be held over Memorial Day weekend on May 25th and 26th.

Organizers say the availability of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds determined the dates for the show.

But before the event can happen, the current runway project at the Pierre airport needs to be finished.

Money made from the air show will benefit local charities.