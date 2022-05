SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe line of thunderstorms pushed their way through southeastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa, early on Monday, May 30.

Here is a look at some of the damage from around the area:

Doon, Iowa | Courtesy of Sherry Moen

Doon, Iowa | Courtesy of Sherry Moen

Near Howard | Courtesy of Summer Collins

Storm clean up in Sioux Falls | Courtesy Ariana Schumacher

Hail in Yankton | Courtesy Jenny Kvamme Blagg

Taken near 26th and Bahnson | Courtesy Renae Green

Taken near 26th and Bahnson | Courtesy Renae Green

Taken near 26th and Bahnson | Courtesy Renae Green

Power company working near 41st Street | Courtesy KELOLAND LiveCam

Taken in central Sioux Falls near Sanford | Courtesy Sharon Brink

Taken in central Sioux Falls near Sanford | Courtesy Sharon Brink

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason



Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

Courtesy: Chris Mason

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella was out in Sioux Falls in search storm damage.