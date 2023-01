SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first snowfall of 2023 is continuing in southern and eastern KELOLAND Tuesday.

Here are some photos viewers shared from across South Dakota.

Driveway in southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood

Car stuck in the snow bank in southeastern Sioux Falls. Photo from Krista Burns.

A car stuck on a residential street in eastern Sioux Falls. Photo from Eric Mayer.

Snow drift in eastern Sioux Falls. Photo from Eric Mayer.

Approximately 10 inches of snow piled up on deck in SE Sioux Falls

Snow made stairs a slide in southeast Sioux Falls

Snow getting deeper in southeast Sioux Falls

Snow in Sioux Falls. Photo courtesy Monica Melendez

Alexandria, SD already had 7 inches of snow by 6 p.m. Monday. Photo courtesy Randy Bernard

Photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Snow in Mitchell as of Tuesday morning. Photo from Charmayne Marie Henrickson

