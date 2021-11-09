PHOTOS: Former South Dakota Gov. Frank Farrar honored at state capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota Governor Frank L. Farrar is being honored at the state capitol on Tuesday.

Farrar, 92, died on Oct. 31. He served as governor from Jan. 7, 1969, to Jan. 5, 1971. He was the South Dakota Attorney General from January of 1963 to Jan. 7, 1969.

Farrar was brought to the capitol by National Guardsmen and State Troopers on Monday evening. A small ceremony was held for the members of his family.

Farrar’s casket was guarded through the night by an honor guard made up of South Dakota National Guardsmen and South Dakota State Troopers.

Courtesy Office of Governor Kristi Noem

Public viewing will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT. A memorial ceremony is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda.

Access to the second-floor rotunda will be closed at 11 a.m. to allow time to set up for the memorial ceremony. Access will begin at 12:30 p.m. The public is asked to enter the Capitol through the north doors.