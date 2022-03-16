SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To make room for a new ice hockey arena, the old church and school house on Augustana University’s campus were moved on Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls police and crews with Xcel Energy were on site as the old schoolhouse and Beaver Creek Church moved from Heritage Park on 33rd Street in Sioux Falls to Meadow Barn at Country Orchards outside of Harrisburg.

The schoolhouse, the church and its steeple could be seen makings its way south on Minnesota Avenue.

According to Augustana University, the church was built in 1892 in LaValley Township about 12 miles southeast of Sioux Falls and is one of the oldest churches established in Lincoln County.