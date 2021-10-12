Pheasant season outlook could be hit or miss

BIRD IN HAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – 2014/10/16: Male pheasant. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s pheasant season could be hit or miss for hunters.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the state’s season opens this weekend. Hunters killed more than 1.1 million pheasants in 2020 but the outlook this season looks dicey.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Department hasn’t done any brood reports for the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

Extreme drought conditions this spring may have kept chick production down. But a mild winter and positive field reports from around the state could mean things aren’t as bleak as they may look for hunters.

Weekend conditions look good, with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s both days.