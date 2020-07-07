Pet dog alerts sleeping Harrisburg couple of a fire next-door

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – A weekend house fire is a reminder of the devastating damage fireworks can spark. A home in Harrisburg was heavily damaged after some spent fireworks ignited live fireworks causing Sunday morning’s fast-moving fire. The damage even spread next-door, where a pet dog, spooked by the loud bangs, woke up her owners.

A Harrisburg family’s Fourth of July weekend was marred, and charred, by fire.

“And they were lucky to get out of the home before anybody was hurt,” Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Harold Timmerman said.

The family living in this now gutted home heard the popping sounds from fireworks, likely ignited by water-soaked, yet smoldering, spent fireworks.

“Even though you take every precaution, you can still have problems with them. So being extra-careful with them is extremely important,” Timmerman said.

The fire quickly spread from the outside, burning a truck, then to the garage and into the attic.

The heat from this fire was so intense, it melted the siding of this home located next door. It took a four-legged hero to alert the family asleep inside.

“Oh my gosh! She’s our little superhero! We could not be prouder of her, she’s our little rescue dog,” homeowner Sarah Bohner said.

Sarah Bohner woke up when her 2-year-old black lab named Macie jumped on her.

“And I was kind of confused as to what was going on and then I heard two loud bangs and I thought maybe people were still lighting-off fireworks and I was like, wow, it’s kind of late to be lighting-off fireworks still,” Bohner said.

Macie kept pestering Bohner until she finally got up to check on what had her so spooked.

“And so I looked out the front window and I saw that their house was on fire, so we called 911,” Bohner said.

Bohner and her family left their home and spent the night at her parents in Baltic. She’s making arrangements to get her house fixed and is grateful no one was hurt, thanks to a very persistent pooch named Macie.

Timmerman says spent fireworks should be soaked overnight in a bucket of water before being disposed of the following day.

Earlier Sunday morning, Lincoln County firefighters responded to a barn fire near Lennox sparked by a bottle rocket.