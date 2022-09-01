SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.

The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the other as a juvenile female.

The Marshalls say that Provancial and the juvenile female were located at an apartment in the 4300 block of East Ronning Drive in Sioux Falls. The two were also in the company of an escapee from the South Dakota DOC named Rudolph Gabe, who was turned over to the state.

On Wednesday morning, Rapid City Police announced that 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City, who was also being sought in connection with the August 20 shooting was found in Sioux Falls.

The Marshalls did not identify Janis as the juvenile in their release.