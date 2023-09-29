CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after an incident in Northern Canton earlier this week.

Police say it happened in the area of East Lynn Avenue and North Grant Street Wednesday night. During the investigation, officers learned that there was an argument in the park.

The suspect left, but later came back and used their vehicle to hit the victim’s vehicle, which had a young child inside.

The parents were able to get the child out and get away before the suspect started smashing the windows out of their car with a tire iron.

Authorities say officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol while talking to the suspect, who later blew over three times the legal limit.

They’re facing a list of charges, including Aggravated Assault Domestic and DUI.