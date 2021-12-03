Permitting process for medical marijuana underway in SD

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health is beginning to issue medical marijuana cards, but officials say it could be months before dispensaries will have anything to sell.

Municipalities across the state are also receiving applications for permits from those who want to open a dispensary.

The businesses must sell marijuana that is grown in the state. And, with no cultivation facilities licensed in South Dakota, the dispensaries, for now, will have nothing to sell. Importing cannabis products across state lines remains a federal offense.

State health officials say they’ve received 11 cultivation applications.