Pedicabs rolling into Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new mode of transportation is rolling into Downtown Sioux Falls. In addition to ride-share services like Lyft and Uber, Sioux Falls will have another in the form of Pedicabs.

From walking to driving to sometimes running, there are all kinds of ways to get around Downtown Sioux Falls. But do Pedicabs ring a bell?

They do for Emmett Reistroffer.

“I saw a lot of pedicabs when I lived in Denver, Colorado; that’s where I first got the idea when I took my mom out for dinner on the 16th Street Mall. We took a pedicab, and she had such a great time we took another pedicab ride after dinner, ” Reistroffer said.

He is the founder of the new Sioux Falls Pedicabs.

Sioux Falls Pedicab

“Across the country and across the world, people are getting around in a lot of different ways,” Reistroffer said.

“I think it’s going to be a fun way to experience downtown,” Batcheller said.

President of DTSF Joe Batcheller says as the city continues to grow, so do options for travel.

“I think that it speaks to our cultural evolution as a community, that we’re ready to try new things,” Batcheller said.

And these pedicabs look to be an efficient, environmentally friendly way to get from A to B.

“You know, you can park in one place and use the pedicabs to get around to different parts of Downtown without necessarily having to get in your car again,” Batcheller said.

Now, in order to get the attention of one of these pedicabs, all you have to do is stick your thumb out, and they’ll come to a complete stop. Then, you can hop on in and there’s even room to invite a friend

The business will start with two pedicabs, then Reistroffer hopes to have up to four or five cycling the streets by next month. He says the openness of the cab will help create a sense of connection for people.

“And I think the pedicab drivers are going to also serve as tour guides. I want the drivers to really know Sioux Falls, love Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said.

And improve the cycle of life for downtown visitors.

​Sioux Falls Pedicabs officially launch on May 29. You’ll be able to reserve rides in advance and even hire for events.