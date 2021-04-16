USD partnership will train staff in crisis response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A new partnership between the University of South Dakota and the state Department of Social Services will train more personnel in elementary and secondary schools on crisis prevention and response.

The training will help mental health providers in schools to identify children who are in need of services and how to meet those needs following or during a negative event, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also help personnel identify children who might be at high risk and in need of help outside the school setting, the Argus Leader reported.