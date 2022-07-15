SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some South Dakota lawmakers question whether a special session on abortion will take place at all this year.

Last month, Governor Kristi Noem announced support for a special session shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Noem’s statement on June 24th read, “The exact dates of the Special Session will be decided promptly after discussion with legislative leadership.”

But doubts are growing among some lawmakers as each day passes and nothing is scheduled.

Sioux Falls Republican House member Greg Jamison does not think a special session on abortion will take place at the state capitol this year.

“I don’t see a special session coming. Nobody’s called me. Nobody’s asking about my personal schedule to see if I have time for one, or if it will fit, so I’m guessing not,” Jamison said.

Jamison says there’s nothing urgent about the issue of abortion in South Dakota that can’t wait until the legislature meets in regular session in January.

“I don’t know that we get any better knowledge or sophistication or better decisions if we have a special session to discuss just one single item,” Jamison said.

Sioux Falls Democratic House member Erin Healy believes there will be a special session on abortion.

“The governor really doesn’t go back on her words too often, so I think we can expect one. But as to when, I’m not sure,” Healy said.

But Healy says a special session is unnecessary given the cost to taxpayers.

“I think it’s going to be a burden on our finances. It costs us a lot of money to get us all to Pierre to partake in creating laws and we will be back there in January, so to me it’s unnecessary, especially when we already have such a strong trigger law that went into effect,” Healy said.

Both Healy and Jamison expect a special session, if there is one, would take place in a highly-charged atmosphere, raising concerns over safety.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of tension, because we know that there’s going to be a very polarized issue, there’s going to be protesters there that support abortion and there’s going to be protesters there that are against it,” Healy said.

“When you schedule a special session, you’re almost inviting that environment to come and see you and I would like to avoid inviting danger and safety concerns for all of us,” Jamison said.

Lawmakers say if a special session does take place, they hope there will be heightened security to keep everyone safe.

In a news release sent by Rapid City Republican House member Tony Randolph for the group called South Dakota Freedom Caucus called for Noem to call for a special legislative session.

“Numerous covert abortions are performed every year in South Dakota under the auspices of another medical treatment or procedure that can cause the abortion of an unborn child,” the release says.