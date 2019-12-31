Park fees increase in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The entrance fee for South Dakota parks will increase in the new year for the first time since 2014.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks says fee increases will generate another $3 million in revenue to maintain and repair park amenities and roads and bridges. Annual licenses to state parks will be $36 with a daily fee of $8.

In campgrounds, prime campsites will increase to $26, preferred sites to $23 and modern to $20. Fees for non-electric, tent-only sites will be going down in some cases. These sites will now be $15 statewide.

