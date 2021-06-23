Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The parents of an infant who died at a Sioux Falls hospital have agreed to settle their medical malpractice suit against the health care provider.

The Argus Leader reports that the terms of the mediated settlement between Avera McKennan Hospital and the baby’s parents, Khayyam and Tejumade Gordon, were not disclosed.

The infant’s mother brought him to an Avera hospital in Estherville, Iowa, when he was 13 days old because of swelling in his left groin.

His condition worsened, and after a couple more visits to the ER, he was transferred to the Sioux Falls hospital, where he had two surgeries in two days and died at less than 3 weeks old.