SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND Investigates recent charges of sexual contact between a day care employee and children, parents may be wondering how safe their children’s day cares are.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) has a tool available for the public to view the records of inspections and complaints against day cares in the state. Its existence may be a balm for parents worried about safety and transparency.

The Child Care Provider Search allows the public to search any day care in South Dakota to review records from DSS. That includes registered family day cares, licensed group family day cares, licensed day care centers, licensed before/after school programs and unregulated family day cares.

To better understand how the website works, KELOLAND News searched two Sioux Falls day cares that Chris Phoumy, the man accused of sexual contact with children at Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy, used to work at.

After arriving at the website, one can enter the day care name or the provider number if they know it. That will then direct them to a page with results of day cares of that name.

Search provider name. Select day care from list.

Prior to working at the newly opened Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy, Phoumy also worked for Embe South Child Care Center and Sioux Falls First Learning Center.

While Sioux Falls First Learning Center has 14 inspection documents available online, there is no documentation of a report from May of this year when a spokesperson with the center said they received a complaint against Phoumy who was immediately fired. The center also reported the complaint to the authorities; Sioux Falls police confirmed receiving a report of a sex offense from the daycare’s general area on May 18th, but did not provide any other details.

That complaint is not documented on the DSS website.

During the time that Phoumy worked at the center (Fall 2021-Spring 2022) there are three documented inspections.

In October of 2021 the center made corrections to update staff records to include criminal record checks, orientations, CPR and references.

Also in October a staff member was reported to having used inappropriate discipline with a child. Another staff member failed to report suspicions of child abuse and neglect to DSS and law enforcement. A corrective action plan was implemented for both incidents and the center was monitored through December 31, 2021.

The center self-reported an incident of a staff member using inappropriate discipline with a child. The administration created a written training plan for the staff member and was to continue monitoring the employee.

Embe South has inspections dating back to 2019 available through DSS. The inspections are a mix of self-reported incidents, complaint inspections, facility safety and program inspections.

Phoumy would have been working at Embe South in 2019 and 2020 when nine inspections were done. The records show a history of the following complaints and resolutions at that time:

A child was served food that they had an allergy to prompting employees to receive online training on food allergies and precautions.

A self-reported incident by the center’s director of an employee “observed to have propped a bottle to feed a six-month-old infant in the Infant 1 room.” Employees underwent training on feeding schedules.

The center’s director self-reported that a staff member did not follow safe sleep practices leading staff to undergo additional training.

A self-report from the center’s director stating that an infant was given breast milk that belonged to another child. The center was required to create and submit a written plan to ensure all infants were given the proper nutrition intended for them.

The center had tamper-resistant covers installed on all outlets following a facility safety inspection.

A complaint about transportation from school to the center prompted the center to review policies on transportation, drivers and staff.

A second report of a child being given breast milk that belonged to another child was reported and remedied through a corrective action plan.

A complaint found that the staff to child ratio was not maintained, and a corrective action plan was implemented.

Center did not have documentation of three fire drills at the time of inspection but corrected the error three days later.

For parents searching for informal providers (unlicensed or unregistered), a search of the provider ID number will pull up any inspections available.

If a provider has closed within the last three years, you can search for their inspections through the closed providers website.