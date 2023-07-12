CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A town just south of Sioux Falls had several unlocked cars rummaged through over the weekend.

Early Saturday between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., over 30 cars in Canton were hit around town. Valuables including keys and other items were taken.

The simple answer is to lock your doors and take valuables out of your car. The most recent crimes are being investigated and police are asking for the public’s help.

It was a late night after going out to the movies for Amber Van Dam and her family.

“We just went to bed, got up the next morning to go to the gym, and I got into my vehicle and saw that both my glove compartments were open,” Van Dam said.

At first, she thought it may have been her kids until she saw the post from Canton Police later that day. Van Dam says their car doors are usually locked.

“I remember as I was going to bed that I didn’t lock my car, and then my husband also said that his was the same exact way. Glove compartments were open, but nothing was taken,” Van Dam said.

While nothing of theirs was taken, Canton Police chief Troy Swenson says that wasn’t the case for every victim.

“Some valuables taken out of some vehicles, keys, miscellaneous items. But every vehicle was unlocked,” Swenson said.

They are investigating the crimes now.

“Looking at some business surveillance cameras, some home surveillance video going through the investigation. If anybody has anything that they see that looks suspicious between those hours of the day and vehicles, anybody walking around, please contact the Canton Police Department,” Swenson said.

Their reminder is to always bring your valuables inside and hit that lock button.

“We have gun thefts, cash being stolen out of vehicles. And if people see a valuable in there, windows maybe not going to stop them, but obviously, you want to keep those doors locked and that’s going to be the biggest deterrent. If yours is locked and the next one’s unlocked, you’re not going to be the victim,” Swenson said.

“We live in such a small town, you know, anything hardly happens, but just listen to that voice in your head that says you should lock your car. Take five seconds to get up and lock your car,” Van Dam said.

Sioux Falls Police are also reminding people not to leave valuables in cars as there have been a number of break-ins, even when vehicles were locked.