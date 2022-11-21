SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls wrapped up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with its 6th annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes event.

The frigid temperatures Saturday morning didn’t stop 222 people from gathering for the Walk A Mile event.

The event started off with a prayer. Executive Director Julie Becker says the prayer is for the 53 people who died this year due to homelessness.

“Either they were homeless at the time of their death, homeless at any point during their life. Or were service providers,” Becker said.

Afterwards, attendees made their way towards St. Francis.

“Walking in the cold was kind of like having how they have to deal with the cold. Some people don’t have blankets, some don’t have food,” Cole Houser said.

Many walkers are part of the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey League. They tell me they wanted to participate in the fight to end homelessness.

“As long as I can give people things that would help them, I will do it,” Traeden Webb said.

“If we didn’t have this, then people would just sit outside and not have anywhere to go, or anything to eat,” Hudson DeMore said.

“The big thing for us is the awareness. It’s helping create a sense of awareness within the community,” Daniel Houck, Director of the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey League.

Becker says even though the week-long events are over, the community of Sioux Falls can continue working to end homelessness.

“We just need to all think about others, and continue to do random acts of kindness,” Becker said.

Walkers carried backpacks filled with food, hygiene products, clothing and other essential items. Over 200 of those backpacks will be distributed on Giving Tuesday.