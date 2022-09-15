SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the collapse of a dairy barn in Grant County on Sept. 12, Rhonda Burke of the U.S. Department of Labor’s public affairs.

The rafters collapsed during the construction of a Blooming Valley Dairy Barn, according to Grant County Emergency Management.

Ten workers were transported to nearby hospitals. Kevin Schuelke, of Grant County Emergency Management said as of Sept. 14 there were no fatalities and because of HIPPA laws, there is no update on the extent of any injuries.

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

“OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation, issue citation and propose monetary fines, if it fines violations of workplace safety and health regulations contributed to the incident. OSHA’s inspection is independent,” Burke said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Schuelke said his agency does not contact OSHA.

“We’re responsible for the life and safety and to secure the scene,” Schuelke said.

Under OSHA guidelines, an employer must report all work-related fatalities within eight hours and all work-related inpatient hospitalizations, amputations or eye losses within 24 hours.

It’s likely an insurance company will also be reviewing the incident, Schuelke said.

Blooming Valley Dairy’s address is listed as Brookings in documents filed with a state.

A public notice published in the Grant County Review in May of 2021 lists the barn’s location at about two miles south and six miles west of Summit. Emergency management lists 45240 146th Street, Summit.

The dairy site was previously named Norswiss Dairy, according to state documents. Blooming Valley Dairy had applied for an expansion of an additional 3,720-head of mature dairy cattle and an additional 1,000-head of dairy heifers for a maximum of 5,220-head of mature dairy cattle and 1,400-head of dairy heifers, according to the May 2021 public notice.