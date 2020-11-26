One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Brookings County, South Dakota

AURORA, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said an Elkton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday night south of Aurora.

Officials reported the crash occurred on South Dakota Highway 324 at mile marker 360, three miles south of Aurora, when a 2010 Ford Taurus was heading west and hit a deer that had entered the roadway.

The collision sent the deer into the windshield of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, and the vehicle went into the south ditch.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup, Ramon Campos, 35, of Elkton, received serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Brookings Hospital. He was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died on Saturday.

The four other passengers in the pickup, Wendy Flores, 30, of Elkton, an 11-year-old girl, a nine-year-old boy, a five-year-old boy, and the driver of the Taurus, Tyler Rasmussen, 17, of Elkton, were not injured in the crash.

Officials mention the passengers of the Silverado and the driver of the Taurus were wearing their seat belts and the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.