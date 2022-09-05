ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.

The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation.

In a news release Monday, the attorney general’s office said DCI agents were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. Life saving measures were attempted on one person found at the scene. That person was pronounced dead while in an ambulance.

Sheriff Strande said there is “absolutely” no threat to the public.