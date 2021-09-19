One person injured in car-motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say speed and alcohol were factors in a motorcycle versus car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 10 o’clock Saturday night in the roundabout at 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue. Police say the driver of the motorcycle left the road, went through the bushes and crashed into a car. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say charges are pending against the biker. The driver of the car was not hurt.