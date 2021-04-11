One dead, one injured after South Dakota motel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One man was killed and another hurt in a motel room shooting in Rapid City on Friday.

The Rapid City Journal reports police received a call Friday afternoon of shots fired at the South Dakota Rose Inn.

Officers found a man shot to death in one of the rooms and another injured man in the area. He was taken to a hospital.

Police declined to say how he was hurt. Officers used surveillance video to identify a vehicle that witnesses said fled from the hotel.

Police spotted the car Friday evening. A group of people got out and fled inside a home but later surrendered.

The entire group was detained for questioning but not arrested.