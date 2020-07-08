Oglala Sioux Tribe suspends president, lifts 3-day lockdown

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Tribal official Isaac Last Horse says there is a shortage of police officers on the reservation. Last Horse says a full contingent of officers would be 51 but the police department has just 36. He says many officers have taken jobs in North Dakota, where higher wages are paid. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe has suspended its tribal president for 30 days and lifted a three-day lockdown he issued to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the tribal council suspended President Julian Bear Runner during an emergency meeting.

Council members were upset they could not reach him after he imposed the lockdown that prohibited nonessential travel to or from the reservation.

Vice President Tom Poor Bear will take over the president’s duties during the suspension.

Bear Runner instituted the lockdown on Monday afternoon, sending all tribal employees, except emergency personnel, home on administrative leave.

