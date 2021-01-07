Oglala Sioux Tribe opposes drilling of 5,000 wells in Wyoming

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Tribal official Isaac Last Horse says there is a shortage of police officers on the reservation. Last Horse says a full contingent of officers would be 51 but the police department has just 36. He says many officers have taken jobs in North Dakota, where higher wages are paid. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Leaders of several tribal nations say a Trump administration decision to permit five oil companies drilling rights in Wyoming will destroy cultural resources, compromise air and water quality and violate existing treaty rights.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe say U.S. regulators failed to uphold federal law and fairly consult local tribes when they made their decision.

The tribe also said the environmental reviews that occurred in conjunction with the project were deficient.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued an order Dec. 23 that will allow for year-round drilling on federal leases in Converse County.

The order followed the completion of a seven-year environmental analysis.