Oglala Sioux leader charged with driving drunk, threatening

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (Rapid City Journal) — The president of the Oglala Sioux is accused of driving drunk on the tribe’s reservation, the only one in South Dakota that bans alcohol.

A criminal complaint charges 34-year-old Julian Bear Runner with driving while intoxicated and also with threatening a man in Manderson last weekend.

The Rapid City Journal reports charges were filed Tuesday by tribal Attorney General Scott James.

Bear Runner did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

The complaint says Bear Runner had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% when a tribal officer administered a test. Bear Runner also is accused of telling man he planned to assault him.

