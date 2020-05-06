Oglala Sioux leader charged with driving drunk, threatening

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (Rapid City Journal) — The president of the Oglala Sioux is accused of driving drunk on the tribe’s reservation, the only one in South Dakota that bans alcohol.
A criminal complaint charges 34-year-old Julian Bear Runner with driving while intoxicated and also with threatening a man in Manderson last weekend.
The Rapid City Journal reports charges were filed Tuesday by tribal Attorney General Scott James.
Bear Runner did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.
The complaint says Bear Runner had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% when a tribal officer administered a test. Bear Runner also is accused of telling man he planned to assault him.
