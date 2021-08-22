Officials: South Dakota’s nursing shortage growing

Nurse Brianne Stockman, left, prepares to draw some blood from study participant Lani Muller in a mobile medical unit parked in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. With more vaccines in the pipeline, scientists worry whether enough volunteers will join and stick with the testing needed to prove if they, too, really work. To help, researchers in more than a dozen spots around the country are rolling out mobile health clinics to better reach minority participants and people in rural areas who might not otherwise volunteer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials say South Dakota is facing a shortage of nurses at a time when they are needed most.

Stress, long hours and fear of infection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have caused more nurses than usual to leave the field, move to other states or retire early.

From 2015 to 2016, about 1,700 registered nurses left South Dakota. Last year, more than 2,500 nurses dropped out of the state workforce.

The state higher-education system has not produced enough nursing graduates to keep up with demand, and educators are scrambling to find ways to lure more students.